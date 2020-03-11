Coronavirus: 3 anti-viral foods that can boost your immunity

This week, there have been seven confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

While the people remain in quarantine, experts feel that in such cases, ”prevention is better than cure”. Therefore, watching your daily lifestyle activities and eating right can help a lot.

They say it is important to include a few food items that are high in anti-viral properties and that can create a shield around the body in protecting it against all odds.

We spoke to a health expert Vanessa Ascencao about foods to consume that can help boost your immune system, and below is what she said.

Vitamin C’s role in supporting immunity, helping recover from illness, and generally contributing to improved health is well documented. Foods high in vitamin C include oranges, lemons, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, papayas, and strawberries.

Supplementing with vitamin C helps ensure adequate levels. Biomax Liposomal Vitamin C uses liposomal technology which entraps vitamin C molecules, delivering more vitamin C directly into the bloodstream.

In Ayurvedic medicine, curcumin is believed to act as an antiviral, antibacterial and anti-parasitic and has been found to help with diabetes, pain management, rheumatism, osteoarthritis, memory and skin conditions like eczema.

Bio-Curcumin is backed by 40 clinical studies validating its unique health benefits, including countering inflammation. A study shows that high doses of curcumin helped cellular defence against an earlier strain of the coronavirus which also affected the respiratory system.

Shiitake mushrooms are loaded with antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal compounds that have been shown to help boost immune function and reduce inflammation.

An extract of the cultured shiitake mushroom mycelia, AHCC, has been shown to activate cellular immune function and help defend against bacterial and viral infectious diseases. Its efficacy had been supported by more than 30 human clinical studies and over 120 research papers.