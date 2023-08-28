Cry with us! Nestlé to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa

Nestlé has announced that its popular flavoured milk powder drink will be discontinued in the country.

Due to low demand and a drop in sales on the local market, the brand had decided to remove Nesquick Chocolate and Strawberry flavours (250g and 500g) from August 21, 2023.

Nestlé SA did however add that they will continue to stock our shelves with Milo, Hot Chocolate and coco drinks.

Upon hearing the devastating news, consumers took to social media to share their disappointment.