Monday, August 28, 2023

Cry with us! Nestlé to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa

Nestlé has announced that its popular flavoured milk powder drink will be discontinued in the country. Picture: Website screenshot

Published 5h ago

It’s a sad day for consumers in South Africa.

Nestlé has announced that its popular flavoured milk powder drink will be discontinued in the country.

Due to low demand and a drop in sales on the local market, the brand had decided to remove Nesquick Chocolate and Strawberry flavours (250g and 500g) from August 21, 2023.

Nestlé SA did however add that they will continue to stock our shelves with Milo, Hot Chocolate and coco drinks.

Upon hearing the devastating news, consumers took to social media to share their disappointment.

One dad tagged @Nesquick on Twitter, begging them to rethink discontinuing the product: “My children would die without it ... please speak to @Nestle to continue to keep it on South African shelves please we begging you.”

Another joked that Nestlé South Africa had "chosen death" by taking the much-loved milk drink off our shelves.

And as far as the products are concerned, @p33p5 made it totally clear that South Africa is Milo territory.

The iconic product has been a staple in many South African homes.

In 1948, Nestlé launched a chocolate-flavoured milk called Nestlé Quik in the US, according to Wikipedia.

Thereafter, it was rebranded as Nesquick for the European market in the 1950s. And because of its popularity, Nestlé rolled out the product to the rest of the world in 1999.

Today, the brand has morphed into other variations, including cereals, chocolate bars, and syrups.

Related Topics:

ConsumersConsumer WatchPop cultureNutritionTwitterViralshopping