Did you know Prince William's favourite pizza topping is an Indian curry?

What do you like as your pizza topping? Plain cheese? Or pepporoni, mushrooms, sausages, bacon, pineapple? These pizza toppings are generally the popular ones enjoyed by most people. Prince William, however, has a different choice. He loves pizza with an Indian topping.

Indian food is famous all over the world for its enriching and mouth-watering flavours and growing in popularity in many foreign countries. So it’s unsurprising that Prince William, in a recent interview, shared his liking for Indian food to such a degree that his favourite pizza topping is chicken curry. According to Hello Magazine which revealed the eating habits of Britain’s Royal family, garlic is a strict no-no in the royal household. Prince William, however, has a liking for chicken tikka masala. He loves the gravy so much that his former chef even created a pizza with chicken tikka masala as a topping. Former royal chef Darren McGrady said, “I made pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza recipe because he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two.”