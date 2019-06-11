Dip your way to a good day with these foods this cold season. Supplied

Dipping certain foods in a hot beverage has always been tradition. I remember my grandparents dipping bread in their hot coffee or tea when having breakfast, and I have seen this act pass from generation to generation with some people even dipping their food in milk.

My grandparents said they did this to add flavour to their bread when there was no butter available or if they wanted to soften the bread.

So, besides bread, what are the other best things you can dip into your hot beverage?

According to Absopure, below are some of the foods you can dunk in your hot drink.

Biscotti. Supplied

Biscotti

Biscotti is one of the most popular foods to dip in your coffee. In fact, it’s literally designed and baked for dunking in mind. The crunch and density of a good piece of biscotti dipped in a steaming cup of coffee is unmatched.

Oatmeal cookie. Supplied

Oatmeal Cookie

Nothing brings back old memories like dunking soft, thick, chewy cookies. An oatmeal cookie is the perfect flavor for dunking in your coffee due to its bold taste and propensity to fill you up.

Kit-kat. Supplied

Kit-Kat

You may think it’s strange that a chocolate bar would be good to dunk in your coffee, but Kit-Kats have long been associated with dipping. The crunchy wafers immersed in chocolate mix surprisingly well with most flavors of coffee, and can be snapped off for easy dunking.