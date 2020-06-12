Do you have a sore throat? These foods can ease the pain
A sore throat is terribly irritating whether it makes you sick or not. Tea and honey are popular remedies that most people are probably familiar with. But there are other remedies related to food that help with a sore throat.
We have compiled a list for you so that you can try some of them yourself.
Each food has its own qualities.
1. Broth
A nice hot bowl of broth can work wonders for a sore throat just like a steaming hot cup of tea. Due to the steam from the broth, your nose will be less clogged. Furthermore, broth forms a great base for an antibacterial soup.
2. Fruit suckers
An ice-cold popsicle chills your throat and instantly eases your discomfort. But do not grab a pear-flavoured box of popsicles These popsicles may contain a lot of sugar which even more irritates your throat.
Get yourself a blender and throw some different types of fruit, fresh spinach, and rubbed ginger into it. Pour the mixture into some popsicle molds and put it for a few hours in the freezer. Your throat will be grateful.
3. Garlic
Garlic does contain the Allicin substance. This substance has anti-inflammatory properties and kills the bacteria which causes your throat to become sore. Besides that, garlic can help you get rid of the cold too. The best way to eat it is to cut garlic clove and put it in your broth.
4. Smoothies
Do you get that nasty flu? Getting enough vitamins and minerals in your body is very vital in order to get better as soon as possible. When you want to combat a sore throat, a few ingredients are essential in your smoothie. Take a huge amount of frozen or fresh fruit, oatmeal, fresh ginger, a pinch of turmeric, water or plant-based milk, and ice cubes. Mix them all together and you've got a good smoothie which will help you feel better.
5. Tea
It's very important to stay hydrated in order to fight a sore throat. The great thing about the tea is that through it you can mix calming or anti-inflammatory substances. for example try ginger, cinnamon, basil, sage, licorice, or rosemary.
6. Oatmeal
eating a warm bowl of oatmeal is easy, also because it is rich in antioxidants, zinc, and magnesium. Additionally, oatmeal can be conveniently mixed with several different nutritious items. For example, try some mashed banana for a bit of extra vitamin C. Top off your oatmeal bowl with a little honey, cinnamon, and some ginger.
7. Spices
Turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger work well for your throat. These spices have a relaxing and anti-inflammatory effect. You can put these fine spices into your oatmeal, tea, smoothie, or popsicle. You will see that it really helps.
8. Honey
Honey is well known for its soothing properties. But that is not all that it can do. There are also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to this soothing substance. Fortunately, the honey tastes amazing, making it a good addition to your tea or smoothie. You can also eat a spoonful of honey, It will work well.