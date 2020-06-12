Do you have a sore throat? These foods can ease the pain

A sore throat is terribly irritating whether it makes you sick or not. Tea and honey are popular remedies that most people are probably familiar with. But there are other remedies related to food that help with a sore throat.

We have compiled a list for you so that you can try some of them yourself.

Each food has its own qualities.

1. Broth

A nice hot bowl of broth can work wonders for a sore throat just like a steaming hot cup of tea. Due to the steam from the broth, your nose will be less clogged. Furthermore, broth forms a great base for an antibacterial soup.

2. Fruit suckers

An ice-cold popsicle chills your throat and instantly eases your discomfort. But do not grab a pear-flavoured box of popsicles These popsicles may contain a lot of sugar which even more irritates your throat.

Get yourself a blender and throw some different types of fruit, fresh spinach, and rubbed ginger into it. Pour the mixture into some popsicle molds and put it for a few hours in the freezer. Your throat will be grateful.

3. Garlic

Garlic does contain the Allicin substance. This substance has anti-inflammatory properties and kills the bacteria which causes your throat to become sore. Besides that, garlic can help you get rid of the cold too. The best way to eat it is to cut garlic clove and put it in your broth.