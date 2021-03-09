10 major wine trends we’re bound to see in 2021

In the world of wine, trends serve not only as an indicator of what we think is most delicious right now but reveal the issues we care about in our larger cultural consciousness. It is time to consider the wine trends in line to shape our drinking this year. Even though we were in lockdown from late March, the year 2020 still proved to be a big one for the wine industry. What will happen in the world of wine this year? International wine judge and incoming chief executive at Wine Cellar fine wine merchants James Pietersen has shared below his predictions.

Sustainability

There will be an increase in interest in organic and biodynamic wines as people become more aware of their health and adapt a more responsible approach to consumption.

Alternative packaging

With this focus on sustainability, there’s also a surge in the wish for alternative packaging which is both healthier and better for the environment.

Health

The interest in low alcohol wines will continue to rise, due to health concerns, stricter regulations on the road, and as a result of the impact of lockdown.

Rosé wines

There’s still a rising interest in rosé wines, especially in South Africa as we catch up to the global trend. We have witnessed a surge in quality and the production of more serious Rosés over the years.

Higher value home consumption

As restaurants were largely off-limits due to curfews and alcohol bans during the lockdown, wine lovers are now more willing to buy better wines to enjoy at home and are more willing to experiment. We expect this trend to continue.

Food and wine pairing

Lockdowns and curfew have led us to indulge in at-home dining, planning gourmet meals, cooking, and pairing meals with delicious wines. One of the chief tenets of food and wine pairing is to match the flavour intensity and weight of the wine to the dish being served, and vice versa.

Wine tasting experiences

As the experience of fine wine is largely personal and even emotive, there is a great demand for experiential events - expect online video and live Zoom events to become more immersive. We can also expect an explosion for in-person wine tasting experiences once Covid-19 has subsided.

In a recent interview with IOL Lifestyle, owner at Culture Wine Bar, Matt Manning also highlighted the below.

Light and sassy

Lighter reds will be very popular over summer, as more and more wine drinkers come to appreciate this style of red. Think Gamay, Cinsault, and lighter-style pinotage.

Goodbye to the flute

While it may appear elegant, a champagne flute is not the ideal vessel for your bubbles. A wider-brim glass brings your MCC into better contact with the air, showing off the bouquet to a beautiful effect.

Local is lekker

With the economic toll wreaked by the pandemic, there will be a return in focus to everything local as a collective move to boost local trade. SA has always had fantastic producers, and I predict that there will be a renewed appreciation for the gems on our doorstep – particularly the smaller producers.