The only right way to enjoy your cognac is the way you like it, whether it's neat, on the rocks, with a splash of water or as a cocktail. Picture: Pexels

There is no right or wrong when is comes to cognac.

Cognac expert, Hussain van Ross says the only way to enjoy cognac is to have it whichever way you prefer - on the rocks, with a splash of water or as a cocktail.



In the spirit of World Cognac Day, Hussain shares three cocktails you can try at home.

Curious Crusta

Ingredient

45 ml Martell VSOP

20 ml lemon juice

15 ml orange liqueur

2 dashes of aromatic bitters

sugar rim, long lemon peel

Method

Moisten the rim of the glass with lemon and dip it into fine powdered sugar.

Pour all ingredients into the cocktail shaker.

Shake well until the metal is frosted.

Strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with a long lemon peel into the glass.

* By blending some natural black food-colouring powder (vegetable charcoal) with superfine sugar, bring an unusual black colour to the crusta on the rim of the glass.

Curious Crusta Pictures supplied

Curious Halo

Ingredients



50 ml Martell VSOP

100 ml Sparkling mineral water

Method



Pour Martell VSOP in a highball glass over ice, and complete with sparkling water made with a soda siphon.

Stir a little. Garnish with a lemon peel twisted over the drink.

Curious Halo

Curious Julep



Ingredients



50 ml Martell VSOP

10-12 fresh mint leaves

10 ml sugar syrup

berries, mint bouquet

Method



Press the mint leaves in a julep cup with a flat end bar spoon or a muddler.

Add Martell and sugar syrup. Fill with crushed ice.

Stir well until the cup is well frosted.

Garnish with berries and a mint bouquet.

* The classic recipe is slightly modified by using 10 ml of cardamon syrup instead of sugar syrup (homemade if possible by infusing the seeds of 3 green cardamon pods into 1/2 liter of water and 350 grams of sugar). It will bring an elegant and intense aroma to the drink.

