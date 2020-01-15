It’s still summer and very few things can cool you off on an extremely hot and dry summer day than a refreshing and delicious cocktail.

Head chef at BON Hotel in Empangeni, Stacey Botha, shares her three thirst-quenching cocktails to enjoy at sundowners, brunch or however you prefer to unwind.

The classic. Picture: Supplied

The classic

There’s nothing quite as refreshing as the fizz of soda water and crushed mint leaves, which is probably why the mojito has remained a summer staple for so many years. Here’s how to perfect yours.

Ingredients

50ml of your favourite white rum

25ml sugar syrup*

15ml lime cordial

200 ml soda water

5 crushed mint leaves

1 cup of crushed ice

Method

Shake these up in your cocktail shaker and serve up.

The adventurous. Picture: Supplied

The adventurous

Watermelon is synonymous with childhood summer days around the pool, and this frozen cocktail will spark a sense of nostalgia while cooling you down:

Ingredients

1 cup of frozen watermelon

25ml sugar syrup

50ml fresh lemon juice

50ml of your favourite spiced rum

1 cup of crushed ice

Method

Mix these ingredients together for a refreshing burst of flavour.

The crowd-pleaser. Picture: Supplied

The crowd pleaser

Not a fan of spirits, or having people over who don’t drink? That’s no reason to miss out on the fun of a drink to sip on, especially if it’s as pretty as this berry blaze:

Ingredients

125ml mixed frozen berries

25ml lime cordial

25ml sugar syrup

250ml crushed ice

Fresh mint to garnish

Method

Mix these up in your blender and pop on a leaf or two of mint - fin.

Making your own sugar syrup

In a high-sided saucepan over medium-high heat, bring equal quantities of cold water and sugar to a boil. Turn the heat to low and stir constantly until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture is clear, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Remember – the longer you boil it, the thicker the syrup will be when cooled.