It’s still summer and very few things can cool you off on an extremely hot and dry summer day than a refreshing and delicious cocktail.
Head chef at BON Hotel in Empangeni, Stacey Botha, shares her three thirst-quenching cocktails to enjoy at sundowners, brunch or however you prefer to unwind.
The classic
There’s nothing quite as refreshing as the fizz of soda water and crushed mint leaves, which is probably why the mojito has remained a summer staple for so many years. Here’s how to perfect yours.
Ingredients
-
50ml of your favourite white rum
-
25ml sugar syrup*
-
15ml lime cordial
-
200 ml soda water
-
5 crushed mint leaves
-
1 cup of crushed ice
Method
Shake these up in your cocktail shaker and serve up.
The adventurous
Watermelon is synonymous with childhood summer days around the pool, and this frozen cocktail will spark a sense of nostalgia while cooling you down:
Ingredients
-
1 cup of frozen watermelon
-
25ml sugar syrup
-
50ml fresh lemon juice
-
50ml of your favourite spiced rum
-
1 cup of crushed ice
Method
Mix these ingredients together for a refreshing burst of flavour.
The crowd pleaser
Not a fan of spirits, or having people over who don’t drink? That’s no reason to miss out on the fun of a drink to sip on, especially if it’s as pretty as this berry blaze:
Ingredients
-
125ml mixed frozen berries
-
25ml lime cordial
-
25ml sugar syrup
-
250ml crushed ice
-
Fresh mint to garnish
Method
Mix these up in your blender and pop on a leaf or two of mint - fin.
Making your own sugar syrup
In a high-sided saucepan over medium-high heat, bring equal quantities of cold water and sugar to a boil. Turn the heat to low and stir constantly until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture is clear, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Remember – the longer you boil it, the thicker the syrup will be when cooled.