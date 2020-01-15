The crowd-pleaser. Picture: Supplied

It’s still summer and very few things can cool you off on an extremely hot and dry summer day than a refreshing and delicious cocktail.

Head chef at BON Hotel in Empangeni, Stacey Botha, shares her three thirst-quenching cocktails to enjoy at sundowners, brunch or however you prefer to unwind. 

The classic. Picture: Supplied

The classic 

There’s nothing quite as refreshing as the fizz of soda water and crushed mint leaves, which is probably why the mojito has remained a summer staple for so many years. Here’s how to perfect yours.

Ingredients

  • 50ml of your favourite white rum 

  • 25ml sugar syrup* 

  • 15ml lime cordial 

  • 200 ml soda water 

  • 5 crushed mint leaves

  • 1 cup of crushed ice 

Method

Shake these up in your cocktail shaker and serve up.

The adventurous. Picture: Supplied

The adventurous 

Watermelon is synonymous with childhood summer days around the pool, and this frozen cocktail will spark a sense of nostalgia while cooling you down: 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of frozen watermelon 

  • 25ml sugar syrup 

  • 50ml fresh lemon juice 

  • 50ml of your favourite spiced rum 

  • 1 cup of crushed ice 

Method

Mix these ingredients together for a refreshing burst of flavour. 

The crowd pleaser 

Not a fan of spirits, or having people over who don’t drink? That’s no reason to miss out on the fun of a drink to sip on, especially if it’s as pretty as this berry blaze: 

Ingredients

  • 125ml mixed frozen berries 

  • 25ml lime cordial 

  • 25ml sugar syrup 

  • 250ml crushed ice 

  • Fresh mint to garnish 

Method 

Mix these up in your blender and pop on a leaf or two of mint - fin.

Making your own sugar syrup

In a high-sided saucepan over medium-high heat, bring equal quantities of cold water and sugar to a boil. Turn the heat to low and stir constantly until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture is clear, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Remember – the longer you boil it, the thicker the syrup will be when cooled.