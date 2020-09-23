3 exciting new whiskies to try right now

Looking for a new whisky to try? This year has seen some exciting whisky launches. No matter what your budget, there is a new whisky to try from this year’s releases and they provide value for your money. Whisky is a spirit that deserves to be enjoyed, appreciated, and handled with care. You should drink it like you know what you are doing. From limited editions to new bottlings and different cask finishes, 2020 has been an exciting year for whisky fans so far. Here are three of the most intriguing bottles of brown to hunt down in the new year. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye

The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye launched in South Africa in June and has used its 150-year whisky-making expertise to create a rye whisky Jack’s way – bold and spicy in flavour but smooth sipping in character. It has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley.

On the palate, this well-rounded rye whisky glows with accents of caramel and dry baking spice, followed by a warm, peppery rye character finish on the back end. The aroma is an enticing blend full of soft fruit, layered with underlying rye spice and oak. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, and in a cocktail. It pairs well with ginger ale or try it in a Jack Rye Boulevardier.

Recommended retail price: R329.00

The Sexton Irish Single Malt

The Sexton has recently been launched by Truman and Orange. It is one of only a few Irish single malts available in South Africa. Created by pioneering, female master distiller Alex Thomas, it is made with 100% Irish malted barley, distilled in copper pot stills and exclusively matured in hand-selected first-, second- and third fill Oloroso sherry casks to achieve a perfect balance between rich dried fruits and memorable toasted oak notes.

The liquid offers connoisseurs the complex character typical of single malt, while it’s distinctive, dark decanter attracts the boldly curious who will enjoy its triple-distilled smoothness as an approachable introduction to single malt whiskey.

The Sexton produces notes of honeyed malt, nuts, and dark chocolate followed by hints of marzipan and allspice.

Recommended retail price: R499.00

M&H’s Classic Single Malt Whisky

The world's first commercial Israeli single malt whisky, the M&H’s (Milk and Honey) classic has just recently arrived in South Africa. This whisky is 100% kosher and has been matured in the finest ex-bourbon and special red-wine casks, giving it a light and balanced character with notes of vanilla and light oak, alongside subtle notes of black pepper.

M&H’s classic single malt whisky has already received accolades from the industry winning Gold medals at The International Spirits Challenge 2020 and Frankfurt International Trophy 2020.

Recommended retail price: R795.00