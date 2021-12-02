3 festive cocktails to get you into the holiday spirit

Are you planning on hosting a holiday dinner party and want to impress your guests? Look no further than these cocktails with whimsical Christmas-themed twists.

Gingerbread martini By @samaidistillery With wonderful warm spicing and that signature snap, gingerbread cookies are the ultimate sweet treat associated with the festive season. Borrowing inspiration from these cookies, this martini is indulgent with silky caramel sauce and whipped cream.

INGREDIENTS 40ml gold rum 20ml caramel sauce

10ml gingerbread syrup (sugar, cinnamon, ginger) Whipped cream 1 gingerbread cookie

METHOD Put all the ingredients into a shaker. Shake for 8 to 10 seconds.

Pour into a chilled martini glass. Top with whipped cream and cookies. Holiday Sangria

Refreshing, summery and festive, this prosecco-based beverage is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. It has fresh summer fruits, crushed ice and a touch of bubbliness. With the cinnamon and cranberry, it has that nostalgic Christmas feel too, yum! INGREDIENTS

1 bottle prosecco⁣ 85g Triple Sec⁣ 21g cinnamon schnapps

½ cup cranberries⁣ Orange juice⁣ Cranberry juice⁣

½ orange, sliced⁣ Whole cinnamon sticks (garnish) Pitcher⁣

Ice⁣ METHOD Fill a pitcher with ice and then add the bottle of prosecco.

Add the triple sec, cinnamon schnapps and fruit. Add equal parts cranberry and orange juice to fill. The longer the fruit sits in the mixture, the more fruity and delicious it gets.

Cream candy cane cocktail By @thesocialsipper

Creamy, candy cane-infused liquor poured over ice, with hints of peppermint and sugary goodness. This cocktail has the wow-factor perfect for any holiday party, especially with the crushed candy to finish the look. INGREDIENTS ½ cup of your favourite creamy liqueur

2 candy canes, plus more for garnish⁣ 28g vodka METHOD

Add the liqueur and broken candy canes to a jar. Infuse for 30 minutes to an hour, shaking periodically. Strain. ⁣ ⁣Add the candy cane-infused liqueur and vodka to a cocktail tin with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into 2 rocks glasses over crushed ice.