Monday, September 11, 2023

3 tasty alcohol-free cocktails for when you’re on a tight budget

Mojito mocktail. Picture: Pixabay Paul Steuber

Published 3h ago

If you enjoy the occasional glass of wine or rounding off your day with a good whiskey, you’ll know by now that the price of liquor has sky-rocketed.

Well, that along with everything else!

It’s even worse when you go out to a bar or restaurant. You easily pay double what you would in the store.

This is why more and more people are opting to enjoy their drinks at home with their friends.

However, when it comes to mid-month, one can’t even afford to buy a bottle of wine - never mind your beloved whiskey.

If you still want to entertain your friends but can’t afford to buy booze, here are a few non-alcoholic cocktails to try. I mean who doesn’t love a tasty mocktail?

Mimosa mocktail

Ingredients

1 cup ice

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup club soda, or to taste

1 teaspoon white sugar

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice; add orange juice and club soda. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a chilled champagne flute. Stir in sugar and serve immediately.

(Recipe: All Recipe)

Mimosa mocktail. Picture: Pexels Jéshoots

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

Ingredients

2 large strawberries, hulled

¼ cup white sugar

¾ cup chilled lemon-lime soda

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 cubes ice

Method

Combine strawberries, sugar, lemon-lime soda, and lemon juice in the container of a blender. Add ice and blend until smooth.

(Recipe: All Recipes)

Mojito mocktail

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

small bunch mint

3 limes, juiced

soda water

Method

Muddle the sugar with leaves from the mint using a pestle and mortar (or use a small bowl and the end of a rolling pin). Put a handful of crushed ice into 2 tall glasses. Divide the lime juice between the glasses with the mint mix. Add a straw and top up with soda water.

(Recipe: BBC good food)

Mojito mocktail. Picture: Pixabay Paul Steuber

