4 best ways to drink whiskey









You should drink whisky like you know what you are doing. Picture: Supplied Whiskey is one of the best spirits that deserve to be enjoyed, appreciated, and handled with care. You should drink whiskey like you know what you are doing. According to wikiHow, these are some of the ways to gain the best out of your favourite whiskey. Pour your whiskey into a glass Select a small glass tumbler, such as a lowball glass. To get the most out of the scent and flavour of the whiskey, use a tulip-shaped whiskey glass. Try to avoid using a plastic or polystyrene cup as you might find that materials other than glass impart their flavour to the whiskey.

Try the whiskey neat before adding water or ice

Before you add anything else to the whiskey, at least sample a little of it in its pure state. This will not only give you a better idea of the whiskey’s flavour and aroma but will also help you decide whether or not you want to mix it with anything. If you enjoy the taste of alcohol, you may prefer drinking your whiskey neat

Smell the whiskey two or three times before tasting it

Put your nose in the glass and take a deep huff. You may need to do this a few times to get a sense of the aroma, since the smell of alcohol may be overpowering on the first sniff. Then you may start to notice other notes, like spices and wood.

Add a splash of water to enhance the flavour

Add a few drops of fresh, clean water to your whiskey and give it a quick stir with a straw. Doing this will dull the harshness of the alcohol and bring out the other, more subtle flavours of the whiskey. Experiment with adding water little-by-little until you achieve the flavour you’re looking for.