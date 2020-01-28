Whiskey is one of the best spirits that deserve to be enjoyed, appreciated, and handled with care. You should drink whiskey like you know what you are doing.
According to wikiHow, these are some of the ways to gain the best out of your favourite whiskey.
Pour your whiskey into a glass
Select a small glass tumbler, such as a lowball glass. To get the most out of the scent and flavour of the whiskey, use a tulip-shaped whiskey glass.
Try to avoid using a plastic or polystyrene cup as you might find that materials other than glass impart their flavour to the whiskey.