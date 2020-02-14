Speaking to Moët Hennessy Champagne portfolio manager Patrick Leslie, below are the perfect rosés he says you can serve or indulge on this Valentine’s Day.

Moët & Chandon Rosé-Impérial Edition. Picture: Supplied

For a glamorous celebration of love

Moët & Chandon Signature Rosé Impérial

The Signature limited-edition gift box is a tribute to the glamorous and extroverted character of Rosé Impérial contained in the bottle. For the first time, Rosé Impérial has been redesigned to cast a special spotlight on the brilliance of Pinot Noir grapes.

It is a bold new "black-and-rose-gold" color scheme that creates a striking contrast between the deep matte shade of black set against varying shades of rose. Rosé Impérial is a spontaneous, radiant, romantic expression of the Moët & Chandon style, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity.

Available from: R619

Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006. Picture: Jean Luc Viardin

Nothing says I love you like

Dom Perignon Rosé 2006

It’s hard to beat the wow factor that accompanies one of the world’s most famous champagnes, Dom Pérignon Rosé. Dom Pérignon Rosé is a tribute to Pinot Noir. To work with Pinot Noir continually requires excellence and humility. In that regard, Dom Pérignon Rosé is a paradox to the point of contradiction as it is the perfect balance of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Although it took over ten years to reach the light of day, the colour of Dom Pérignon Rosé dares to express all the tension between youth and maturity, between exhibition and restraint. Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006 keeps the Pinot Noir promise by making it sing out loud, on a clear, vibrant and fragile note.

Available from: R3799

Veuve Clicquot-Rosé 200 years. Picture: Supplied

For ladies who know champagne is a lifestyle

Veuve Clicquot Rosé 200 year anniversary bottle

The coppery champagne, the burst of red fruit aromas. Veuve Clicquot Rosé is a vibrant centerpiece of the Veuve Clicquot champagne range. But did you know that, just over 200 years ago, Madame Clicquot innovated and completely re-created the rosé champagne of the time? Indeed, more than two centuries ago, rosé champagnes were elaborated by coloration with a mixture made from elderberries. But this method of coloration didn’t satisfy Madame Clicquot, a most inspired Cellar Master.

She had an audacious new vision in which colour, taste, and aroma were vital to the quality. So she broke with accepted norms and re-created the process of making rosé champagne.

Madame Clicquot was very fond of red-wine grape parcels from the Bouzy region of Champagne, and she elaborated her red wine from the area. Inspiration struck, and in 1818 she decided to blend this with her still white wines.

The result was stronger rosé champagne, with definite character. Her talent in re-creation gave us the first known blended rosé champagne: Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

Available from: R699

Ruinart Rosé. Picture: Supplied

For ladies who love the finest things in life

Ruinart Rosé

The history of Ruinart rosé, the very first rosé champagne to make its appearance, dates back to the 18th century. While Ruinart rosé champagne first appeared over 250 years ago, its excellent quality remains the essential feature of the production of this delicate wine to this day.

The colour is a delicate pomegranate pink with very slightly orange reflections. The sparkling, light effervescence has a persistent foam.

Available from: R999