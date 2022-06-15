4 top-shelf bottles that make perfect Father's Day gifts

Looking for a boozy gift to give to your dad this Father’s Day? Whether your dad is a wine drinker, spirit lover, or cocktail fanatic, there is something for every dad in this guide.

Story continues below Advertisement

Keep reading to discover some of the best alcohol gifts to give your dad this Father’s Day. A personalised Rémy Martin XO bottle Rémy Martin is back with its customisable metal neck tag for the iconic XO bottle, which can be engraved with a personal message.

This gives you an opportunity to make his Father’s Day unique by further engraving a personal message on an iconic bottle decanter to show him just how special he is. The perfect gift for the person who has it all. To get this gift for your father, you can join the Rémy Martin XO in-store engraving activation at Makro in Woodmead on the 17 and 18 of June. The personalised bottles retail at R2,995. The engraving is done on a well-fitted golden collar that clips onto the decanter. Personal messages can be applied, up to three lines.

Story continues below Advertisement

Laphroaig Select gift pack No matter what type of gifter you usually are, you can’t go wrong with a Laphroaig Select gift pack. So, spoil your dad with the perfect gift, which couldn’t be easier to organise. Laphroaig Select gifts are available at leading retailers until the end of the month.

Story continues below Advertisement

With a bottle of Laphroaig Select (which combines five specially selected casks of the iconic Islay Scotch) and a pair of dad-approved socks, you will be Dad’s favourite for 2022. Vergelegen First Thought Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 The colour is a bright ruby and shows ripe black fruit – black currants, black cherries, with hints of spice, cedarwood, and lead pencils. The taste is long with soft ripe tannins, still with a grainy edge.

Story continues below Advertisement

Serve with grilled or roast lamb or a succulent cut of ribeye steak. Decanting or not is the decision of the consumer. Total production is 2799 bottles. Drink now or keep it for a minimum of ten years. The wine is available from the tasting room at Vergelegen or online at a retail price of R350. DAGGA BOY rum

New on the shelf from Fusion Distillery is premium sipping rum - DAGGA BOY(pronounced da-gah) - a triple-distilled oak-aged dark rum. The rum is matured in African premium red wine oak wood infusing a delicious, rounded, and bold taste with hints of sweet, woody vanilla, smokey caramel, and a hint of citrus peel before finishing with rich roasted cocoa and a kiss of spicy Seville orange on the palate. DAGGA BOY retails at a recommended retail price of R499 and can be purchased at select retailers.

A Martini for Men’s Month Did you know that the 19th of June is also National Martini Day? No gin cocktail is more iconic than the Martini, made famous by the likes of James Bond and Sir Winston Churchill. Shaken or stirred, there isn’t much of a difference unless you’re trying to look cool. Spotting a classic Martini is easy.

The clarity and two olives are the giveaways in this spirit-forward cocktail. Here’s one with a bit of a homegrown twist, an easy-to-mix Cape Town Gin Martini. Ingredients 50ml Cape Town Classic Dry Gin

25ml dry vermouth 1 green olive or lemon rind Ice

Method Chill a Martini glass with ice. Add all ingredients into a stirring beaker with ice and stir for 20 seconds.