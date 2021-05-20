5 coffee trends to look out for in 2021

Last year brought a lot of change to the world as we know it. All of us had to adapt to a new way of living.

And to be honest, Covid-19 seems like it is here to stay. So it comes as no surprise that the coffee industry and coffee lovers across the globe have sourced different avenues to enjoy their much-needed caffeine fix.

We spoke to a coffee connoisseur and founder of Truth Coffee David Donde on new coffee trends you can expect this year, and below is what he had to say.

Growth in coffee shops

The neighbourhood café is having a resurgence. With Covid-19 and working from home or remote working, local cafés are booming and will continue to do so for the short to medium term.

Filter coffees will be a thing

A move from milky flat whites and latte’s to carefully prepared filter coffees, in single servings will begin to happen. This will be backed up with interesting, exclusive coffees with a focus on nuance and subtlety that may get lost in milk.

Restaurants will begin to pay attention to their coffee

Top restaurants will begin to pay attention to their coffee, not go with whoever is prepared to offer a subsidy to be used. As fine dining cares about their details down to the water used, why should coffee continue to be commoditised, especially as pressure on margins becomes more real? They will have the opportunity to justify charging more for speciality coffees.

Oat milk will be more prevalent

Plant-based milk, particularly oat milk will be more prevalent. Local oats will be important.

Aesthetics in cafes will change

For a while the decor, if you removed the coffee paraphernalia and tables, would be a public toilet look! Expect more designer spaces on the one hand and more comfort on the other.

