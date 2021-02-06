5 ways to celebrate SA National Beer day

Beer lovers rejoice today is the day you can appreciate your brew, it’s officially South African National Beer day. From craft beer to the trusted and much-loved brews from local commercial brewers, today is the day to sip a beer you have and never tasted before. The SA National Beer day is the brainchild of beer enthusiast and writer Lucy Corne who is passionate about the industry and quality brews. According to a statement by SANBeer day 2021 organisers, they have had to plan and re-plan different options based on Covid-19 restrictions with the main one being the immediate ban on alcoholic beverages from December 28 and then the indefinite extension announced on January 15. They say it would have made for a very dry SANBeer day had the restrictions not been lifted just in time for February, 6. “To use the word of the day, we have had to pivot a few times. We had put the focus on homebrewing safely, but we’re pretty thrilled that people can now buy a couple of their favourite beers to enjoy in a safe setting. It has been a very tough time for brewers large and small and they need our support on SANBeerDay this year more than ever before,” said Corne.

With the third blanket ban on alcohol in South Africa having been lifted this week, Corne has shared below five ways on how you can celebrate this special day.

Backyard Beer Fest

Pretend you're at a beer festival - in your own backyard! Buy a selection of beers, decorate your home and socialise with other festival-goers via social media using #SANBeerDay.

Get your brew on

Brew a batch of beer at home and learn what it takes to make this glorious product.

Try a food and beer pairing

When it comes to pairing beer with food, there are no wrong answers – grab a few beers, try a few dishes and find out what works for you.

Grab a growler

Fill up a growler from your local brewery to drink responsibly at home. A growler is a 2-litre reusable bottle. It’s the most environmentally-friendly packaging option and the easiest way to enjoy fresh draught beer in the safety of your own home.

Support your local

Pop into your favourite restaurant, pub, or tavern for lunch and a cold one.