LifestyleFood DrinkDrink
Dirty Donga. Picture: Supplied
Dirty Donga. Picture: Supplied

6 refreshing cocktails that are perfect for spring

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Spring is here, so it’s time to start shedding your layers of winter wear and hit your internal defrost button with a refreshing, spring-inspired cocktail.

From floral sips to fruity mixes, and many more – we have rounded up the most seasonally appropriate cocktails to welcome the new (and warmer) months ahead.

The Boulevardier

Ingredients

22ml Woodford Reserve bourbon

MORE ON THIS

22ml sweet vermouth

22ml Campari

Method

Combine ingredients to mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Strain into a tumbler glass over a block of ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Mint julep

Ingredients

60ml Woodford Reserve bourbon

14ml simple syrup

3 fresh mint leaves

Crushed ice

Method

Crush the mint leaves and rub them inside the glass. To the same glass add the syrup, Woodford Reserve, and crushed ice.

Stir. Garnish with more ice, fresh mint, and sugar.

Recipes by Elizabeth McCall, Assistant Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve.

Dirty Donga

Ingredients

Double tot Flowstone Bushwillow Gin

Dry vermouth

The salty brine from a jar of olives

2 olives

Truffle oil

Ice

Method

In a glass filled with ice combine Flowstone Bushwillow Gin, a small splash each of dry vermouth, and salty brine from a jar of olives.

Stir vigorously until well chilled.

Strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with 2 olives on a skewer.

Lightly spritz with truffle oil.

Sunset Sensation

Ingredients

25ml Cape Town Pink Lady Gin

5ml strawberry liqueur

15ml squeezed lime juice

3 strawberries (cut into pieces)

2 fresh basil leaves

Soda water

Ice

Method

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass packed with ice and stir well. Garnish with a slice of orange and a sprig of fresh mint.

TULLAMORE D.E.W. DRINKS PHOTOGRAPHY - XO DAIQUIRI

XO Daiquiri

Ingredients

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. XO

1 part lime juice

1 part simple syrup

Quality fresh cubed ice

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy.

XO Tully and tonic

Ingredients

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. XO

3 parts premium bottled tonic water

Garnish pineapple leaves

Quality fresh cubed ice

Method

Pour a measure of Tullamore D.E.W. XO into the glass and fill the glass to the brim with ice cubes. Top with tonic water and gently stir with a bar spoon. Garnish with 2 pineapple leaves and enjoy.

Share this article: