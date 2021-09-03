6 refreshing cocktails that are perfect for spring
Spring is here, so it’s time to start shedding your layers of winter wear and hit your internal defrost button with a refreshing, spring-inspired cocktail.
From floral sips to fruity mixes, and many more – we have rounded up the most seasonally appropriate cocktails to welcome the new (and warmer) months ahead.
The Boulevardier
Ingredients
22ml Woodford Reserve bourbon
22ml sweet vermouth
22ml Campari
Method
Combine ingredients to mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Strain into a tumbler glass over a block of ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
Mint julep
Ingredients
60ml Woodford Reserve bourbon
14ml simple syrup
3 fresh mint leaves
Crushed ice
Method
Crush the mint leaves and rub them inside the glass. To the same glass add the syrup, Woodford Reserve, and crushed ice.
Stir. Garnish with more ice, fresh mint, and sugar.
Recipes by Elizabeth McCall, Assistant Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve.
Dirty Donga
Ingredients
Double tot Flowstone Bushwillow Gin
Dry vermouth
The salty brine from a jar of olives
2 olives
Truffle oil
Ice
Method
In a glass filled with ice combine Flowstone Bushwillow Gin, a small splash each of dry vermouth, and salty brine from a jar of olives.
Stir vigorously until well chilled.
Strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with 2 olives on a skewer.
Lightly spritz with truffle oil.
Sunset Sensation
Ingredients
25ml Cape Town Pink Lady Gin
5ml strawberry liqueur
15ml squeezed lime juice
3 strawberries (cut into pieces)
2 fresh basil leaves
Soda water
Ice
Method
Combine all ingredients in a tall glass packed with ice and stir well. Garnish with a slice of orange and a sprig of fresh mint.
XO Daiquiri
Ingredients
2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. XO
1 part lime juice
1 part simple syrup
Quality fresh cubed ice
Method
Add all ingredients into a shaker and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy.
XO Tully and tonic
Ingredients
2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. XO
3 parts premium bottled tonic water
Garnish pineapple leaves
Quality fresh cubed ice
Method
Pour a measure of Tullamore D.E.W. XO into the glass and fill the glass to the brim with ice cubes. Top with tonic water and gently stir with a bar spoon. Garnish with 2 pineapple leaves and enjoy.