A beginner's guide on how best to enjoy kombucha

Kombucha seems to be the latest trendy drink of choice. It is found in the drinks cabinet of our local cafés, the chilled drinks fridges at the supermarket, and we can even find it on tap in upmarket bars and pubs. But what exactly is it? And how is it best enjoyed?

Kombucha is a fermented variety of tea, containing colonies of live bacteria. Often carbonated, the health benefits of kombucha as a probiotic have been widely publicised, backed by claims that it improves digestion and immunity in addition to being a plentiful source of vitamins and enzymes.

Brew Kombucha director Alex Glenday says there are two main reasons people are hesitant to try kombucha. The first is that they don’t understand what it is, or why it’s beneficial to drink. The second is that, even if they are interested in it, they don’t know where to start.

“When it comes to choosing a kombucha, the golden rule is – the cleaner, the better. The health benefits are a result of a natural process that takes place during fermentation. If a kombucha has too many artificial ingredients or additional processes, this works against any potential benefits. As with any food or drink, reading the label and knowing what to look for is the key to finding the best-tasting, healthiest, highest quality kombucha,” says Glenday.

She shares below her top tips on picking your first kombucha.