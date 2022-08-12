Beyond coffee: 5 healthy drinks to get your morning started

Many people love to wake up and smell the coffee. But if you are in search of caffeine-free ways to power through your morning, try these five healthy ideas to get an energy boost, naturally.

Black tea For people who do not want to quit coffee, black tea provides a smaller dose of caffeine that will help ease the withdrawal process while still providing an energy boost. Do you know the language of tea tasting? Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios It’s also a good option for those who don’t like the taste of coffee but still crave the cosy comfort of sipping on a hot beverage.

Smoothie If you are looking for a healthy way to kick start your day, then a tall glass of delicious smoothie is also the perfect energy booster and also keeps you satiated for a longer period of time. What’s more, most smoothies are prepared with a combination of fruits, veggies, mild spices, honey, or sugar, which makes this drink a perfect drink to kick out drowsiness from your morning routine.

According to health experts, this drink is a perfect alternative to caffeine-rich drinks, and the mix of fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds in smoothies helps in overall immunity boosting by giving your body a healthy mix of vitamins, and minerals, fibre, antioxidants, and proteins. Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar can serve as an energy boost and be your replacement for coffee in the mornings.

This is a non-caffeinated drink made from fermented apples and includes a compound called acetic acid. It has been shown to have beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels. Though apple cider vinegar can give you energy and provide other health benefits, it is suggested to always take it with a gulp of water, as the acidity from the apple cider vinegar can damage your teeth if taken directly.

100% natural fruit juice Fruit juices are synonymous with good health. However, most packaged fruit drinks are full of preservatives and artificial sugars. In fact, despite being marketed as containing real fruit, such drinks often contain a limited amount of real fruit concentrate.

Therefore, you should always opt for fruit drinks that are either home-made or that actually contain 100% real fruit juice. Sparkling water Carbonated water is a great way to jazz up regular still water. Add a spritz of lemon or lime for more flavour.