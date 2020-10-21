Bonang launches her new canned wine - House of BNG Nectar

A lot of us have been wondering what it was that Bonang Matheba was about to launch and now the secret is out. Bubbly in a can. And we predicted it on Twitter. Earlier this week, Bonang and the House of BNG social media accounts posted what a lot of people thought was a House of BNG branded crossbody handbag. But at closer inspection, we realised that there could only be two things being launched- wine in a can or mini bubbly bottles. I wonder what @houseofbng is launching... That packaging? That commercial on the beach in CPT? And knowing how the brand and Bonang love to be on trend? Could it be mini bottles or bubbly in a can? pic.twitter.com/DDe33PtWTH — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) October 20, 2020 And as it turns out, we were right – it’s wine in a can.

Announcing the new product on her Instagram, Bonang wrote: “Introducing, my new baby- BNG Nectar!! One of SA’s first true sparkling wines in a can....🥂😍💐 Get ready to turn ANY location, into an occasion!! ”

It’s a no-brainer, really as wine in a can has been a trend for the past couple of years.

House of BNG joins other winemakers who have realised the merits of canned wines.

Last month, Spier wine farm launched its own canned wines – sauvignon blanc, rosé, and merlot – which are available in 250ml cans.

Black Elephant Vintners released its wines in February – a sauvignon blanc and a rRosé in 250ml cans.

The vegan-friendly Uncanny wines are available in merlot and Chenin blanc in 250ml cans, while Perdeberg also launched its soft smooth range.

It was Chateau Del Rei, which lead the charge in 2018, with a sweet sparkling wine in a can, which at first, surprised many.

The wine snobs initially turned their noses at trend because they felt it was sacrilegious to drink wine from anything other than glass.

However, thanks to it being a major trend that many people actually appreciated, thanks to cans being more convenient than wine bottles, a lot of people have since changed their minds.

In a 2017 article, The Washington Post reported that wine in cans still represents only a few percentage points of the market, but sales have exploded in the past few years, from about $2 million in sales in 2012 to nearly $15 million in 2016.

They are lightweight, unbreakable, and require no corkscrew and no drinking glass. Plus, the can keeps the wine fresh so there is no chance of it being corked when you open it.

The convenience of canned wines – you can literally have it anyway and that has been the one thing that many people love about it.

We are certain that this will be a success for House of BNG as well.