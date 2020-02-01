Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday with the unveiling of the new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG.
Also known as Queen B, Matheba arrived at the Sun Met, Africa’s richest race day, in flamboyant style, flanked by two uniformed butlers carrying mysterious “treasures”, creating an event in itself. One of these mystery boxes, wrapped in black velvet, was installed in the Sun Met Lounge, generating much speculation and guess-work.
The second box was later presented on the podium to the winner of the Sun Met 2020, along with the R3-million purse, and dramatically revealed as one of the first release bottles of The House of BNG’s Prestige Reserve - a sophisticated black bottle with gold detail, including a gold relief BNG logo.
Matheba elevated the Sun Met 2020 theme of “African Luxury: Visionaries” to dizzying heights.
As the “face” of Sun Met 2020, styled in a gorgeous couture gown, her presence generated a particular glamour and buzz at Kenilworth Racecourse where the finest fashionistas strutted in high-style.