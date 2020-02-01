Bonang unveils new MCC from House of BNG at Sun Met









Also known as Queen B, Matheba arrived at the Sun Met, Africa’s richest race day, in flamboyant style, flanked by two uniformed butlers. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA Pics Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday with the unveiling of the new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG. Also known as Queen B, Matheba arrived at the Sun Met, Africa’s richest race day, in flamboyant style, flanked by two uniformed butlers carrying mysterious “treasures”, creating an event in itself. One of these mystery boxes, wrapped in black velvet, was installed in the Sun Met Lounge, generating much speculation and guess-work. The second box was later presented on the podium to the winner of the Sun Met 2020, along with the R3-million purse, and dramatically revealed as one of the first release bottles of The House of BNG’s Prestige Reserve - a sophisticated black bottle with gold detail, including a gold relief BNG logo. Matheba elevated the Sun Met 2020 theme of “African Luxury: Visionaries” to dizzying heights. As the “face” of Sun Met 2020, styled in a gorgeous couture gown, her presence generated a particular glamour and buzz at Kenilworth Racecourse where the finest fashionistas strutted in high-style.

“I am so excited to reveal a new innovation from the House of BNG at Sun Met 2020. This racing event truly captures all the style, luxury and celebration that represent The House of BNG MCCs. To be Sun Met’s celebration partner is an honour and to have the winner be the very first to receive our Prestige Reserve is a moment of great pride and excitement,” she said.

The Sun Met after party began with a further element of excitement as revelers were treated to a theatrical unveiling of the new Prestige Reserve at The House of BNG lounge.

Woolworths Senior Wine Buyer, Rebecca Constable, added: “Our exclusive partnership with The House of BNG kicked off with resounding success in 2019, and we’re looking forward to another great launch with this new addition to the range. The luxury Prestige Reserve will be available at select Woolworths stores from mid-March 2020.”