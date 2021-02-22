Celebrate National Margarita Day with these cool recipes

Today is National Margarita Day. This day is observed annually on February 22.

I believe the great thing about Margaritas is that it’s one of the easiest drinks to make from scratch and a good margarita depends on the quality of its ingredients and using the best tequila one can find. And today being Margarita Day, what better way to toast the weekday than making a Margarita?

Co-owner of Bars Equipped Mobile Bars Ndumiso Mncwabe says Margaritas are a dream and there are so many ways of getting it right, and the simplest way is always the best way.

Frozen strawberry and chilli Margarita

Ingredients