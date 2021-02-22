LifestyleFood DrinkDrink
Margaritas are a dream and there are so many ways of getting it right. Picture: Supplied
Celebrate National Margarita Day with these cool recipes

By Lutho Pasiya

Today is National Margarita Day. This day is observed annually on February 22.

I believe the great thing about Margaritas is that it’s one of the easiest drinks to make from scratch and a good margarita depends on the quality of its ingredients and using the best tequila one can find. And today being Margarita Day, what better way to toast the weekday than making a Margarita?

Co-owner of Bars Equipped Mobile Bars Ndumiso Mncwabe says Margaritas are a dream and there are so many ways of getting it right, and the simplest way is always the best way.

Frozen strawberry and chilli Margarita

Ingredients

3 pumps of Monin strawberry purèe

1 shot Olmeca gold tequila

1 shot Olmeca silver tequila

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Triple sec

Half a shot of sugar syrup

Ice cubes

Lime wedge

Method

Blend Monin strawberry purèe, tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and 1 teaspoon of sugar in a blender to combine, about 10 seconds.

Add ice cubes; blend on high until the ice is crushed.

Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Spread the sugar syrup onto a plate.

Dip glass rim in sugar to coat.

Pour Margarita into the glass. Enjoy!

Recipe by Ndumiso Mncwabe.

Disa-Rita

A unique mix of ingredients for a refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients

25ml Disaronno liqueur

25ml Tequila

15ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Method

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass.

Salt the rim of the glass by swirling it around in salt

Garnish with a lime wedge. Enjoy!

Recipe from Disaronno

