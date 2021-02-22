Celebrate National Margarita Day with these cool recipes
Today is National Margarita Day. This day is observed annually on February 22.
I believe the great thing about Margaritas is that it’s one of the easiest drinks to make from scratch and a good margarita depends on the quality of its ingredients and using the best tequila one can find. And today being Margarita Day, what better way to toast the weekday than making a Margarita?
Co-owner of Bars Equipped Mobile Bars Ndumiso Mncwabe says Margaritas are a dream and there are so many ways of getting it right, and the simplest way is always the best way.
Frozen strawberry and chilli Margarita
Ingredients
3 pumps of Monin strawberry purèe
1 shot Olmeca gold tequila
1 shot Olmeca silver tequila
Freshly squeezed lime juice
Triple sec
Half a shot of sugar syrup
Ice cubes
Lime wedge
Method
Blend Monin strawberry purèe, tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and 1 teaspoon of sugar in a blender to combine, about 10 seconds.
Add ice cubes; blend on high until the ice is crushed.
Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Spread the sugar syrup onto a plate.
Dip glass rim in sugar to coat.
Pour Margarita into the glass. Enjoy!
Recipe by Ndumiso Mncwabe.
Disa-Rita
A unique mix of ingredients for a refreshing cocktail.
Ingredients
25ml Disaronno liqueur
25ml Tequila
15ml Fresh lime juice
5 ml Sugar syrup
Method
Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass.
Salt the rim of the glass by swirling it around in salt
Garnish with a lime wedge. Enjoy!
Recipe from Disaronno