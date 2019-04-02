Check if your selfie is on this wine box. Picture supplied

Box wine has a special place in the hearts and minds of SA wine drinkers — and now you can take that love one step further. The team at Drostdy Hof wanted to share the special moments people have with their wine and capture it forever.

Last year they put out the call for images and received thousands of pictures from fans of their wine.

"Towards the end of last year thousands of images were received from wine-lovers nation-wide in the #CaptureYourMoments digital campaign, all vying for a chance to have their special moments with their friends and family captured on the limited-edition packs and on Drostdy Hof’s social media platforms," states the press release.

Now the limited edition boxes are on the shelves and has a colourful collage of pictures that were selected from those received as part of the

Those who missed out still have a chance to win a mixed six 750ml case of Drostdy-Hof bottled wine, featuring their photograph on a customised wine label.

Simply go to drostdyhof.com, upload your special moment and share on your social media platforms. The competition closes on 30 April 2019.