“Coca-Cola Energy includes ingredients from naturally-derived sources and a delicious and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola,” says Stephan Czypionka, marketing director for Coca-Cola Southern & East Africa.
“We kept these two qualities at the heart of how we developed the recipe and are proud to offer it under the Coca-Cola brand, inviting people to try a new and different energy drink designed to complement upbeat and busy lives.”
The Coca-Cola Company first introduced Coca-Cola Energy in Europe in March this year.
Designed for the younger market (18-35), it will not be promoted to children under 18, no sampling in proximity to primary and secondary schools, and never promoted to mix with alcohol.