The Coca-Cola Company first introduced Coca-Cola Energy in Europe in March this year.

The drink, available in a 300ml can, contains caffeine, guarana extracts, B vitamins, and no taurine - available at all major retailers at a recommended selling price of R15.

“Coca-Cola Energy includes ingredients from naturally-derived sources and a delicious and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola,” says Stephan Czypionka, marketing director for Coca-Cola Southern & East Africa.

“We kept these two qualities at the heart of how we developed the recipe and are proud to offer it under the Coca-Cola brand, inviting people to try a new and different energy drink designed to complement upbeat and busy lives.”

Designed for the younger market (18-35), it will not be promoted to children under 18, no sampling in proximity to primary and secondary schools, and never promoted to mix with alcohol.