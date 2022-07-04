Did you know drinking beer is good for the intestines? And it doesn’t need to contain alcohol

Lisbon – Drinking beer is beneficial to the intestines and has the potential to prevent chronic diseases, according to a research by the Centre for Research in Health Technologies and Services (CINTESIS), a non-profit research and development unit in the city of Porto in northern Portugal. “Beer consumption contributes to the improvement of the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that has been associated with the prevention of very common chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases,” said CINTESIS in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

As part of the study, healthy men aged 23 to 58 drank 330mm of beer daily, with or without alcohol for four weeks. The results obtained by the research pointed out that beer consumption “increases the diversity of the intestinal microbiota, without increasing weight and fat mass”. Drinking beer “does not significantly interfere with cardiometabolic biomarkers” such as glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides, the statement said.

The researchers point out that the beneficial effect of beer is linked to the polyphenols present in the drink, as has already been proved in red wine.

Story continues below Advertisement