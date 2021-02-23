DJ Zinhle launches BLVD Signature edition Nectar Rosé MCC

Musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle is launching a new BLVD Signature edition Nectar rosé MCC.

The mother of one, who recently acquired equity in the Boulevard brand, was appointed CEO of the brand in October last year.

Speaking on the new edition, she said: “I am extremely excited to launch and share my very own BLVD Signature edition MCC Nectar Rosé with the world. Not only is it a super luxurious looking bottle wrapped in my favourite colour (which is super personal to me) it is also the right amount of sweetness I love in a tall glass of bubbly which makes it the perfect accessory for any celebratory occasion.”

In December, she launched her much-anticipated signature edition MCC.

She took to Instagram to announce the special edition and wrote: “I'm so excited to introduce to you my special edition @boulevard.rose Nectar Rosè MCC. Produced to perfection and wrapped in my favourite colour to celebrate my birthday. Here's to celebrating your moment. This is mine.”