DJ Zinhle’s sparkling wine sold out an hour after acquisition announcement

Making money moves. That’s exactly what DJ Zinhle is doing and it’s clearly paying off handsomely. She announced on Tuesday that she had acquired equity in sparkling wine Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and has taken over as chief executive. She is the first local artist to obtain equity in an international brand. She then revealed that the wine had sold out on online retailer Takealot. Thank you for your support. @BoulevardRose sold out in less than hour on @TAKEALOT 🔥😭#BoulevardXDJZinhle — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 6, 2020 It’s a confirmation that she made the right decision by throwing her hat into the bubbly industry. She thanked her fans for the support and, judging from the feedback, we may have another hit wine on our hands.

Priced at R199, it won’t be surprising if the wine becomes the beverage of choice as we get into party season.

Boulevard Nectar Rosé is a sparkling wine from Languedoc in the south of France.

According to the brand, the wine is handcrafted from three grape varieties, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinor Meunier.

It has a fresh, fruity bouquet which combines raspberry, strawberry and cherry and a slight hint of vanilla. And it tastes like an explosion of raspberry fruit on the palate with a fine mousse finish.

In a statement, DJ Zinhle said: “For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I'd like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely.”