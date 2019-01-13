Forget about Monday blues and spend your evening at The Vineyard in Newlands as you sip on exquisite wines, enjoying the stunning gardens.

January Monday tasting 2019 calendar





14th January: Saxenburg Wine Estate, located between the Atlantic and Indian oceans, produces unique wines of consistent and exceptional quality. Not surprisingly the estate is a prominent South African exporter, and locally well-known for the much-loved Guinea fowl range that ties in with the sustainability and environmental consciousness so highly valued here.





21st January: Boschendal, in the valley between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, is one of South Africa’s most historic wine estates, well-known for its fine wines, farm-to-table eating and sustainable farming methods. Each wine range is carefully crafted to deliver the ultimate drinking pleasure, with dedicated red and white winemakers in separate cellars for focused expertise.

28th January: Allee Bleue. Surrounded by the breath-taking scenery of the Franschhoek valley, this estate seamlessly combines world-class wines with warm hospitality, historic charm and French flair. Their wines offer excellent value for money and range from the easy drinking Starlette Range, to the premium White Label and Platinum wines.





Tastings at The Vineyard take place on Mondays only from 18h00 to 19h00, and are free of charge.