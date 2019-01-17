Join in the harvest fun with activities such as grape stomping, barrel tastings, guided cellar and vineyard tours.

Each year between January and March, the Cape winelands becomes a hive of activity during the official harvest season. The Paarl Harvest Celebration gives wine lovers the rare opportunity to become part of this special time and experience the magic of winemaking.



On Saturday, 2 March 2019, nine wineries in the Paarl region will open their gates from 08h00 till 17h00 for an unforgettable harvest feast.





Join in the harvest fun with activities such as grape stomping, barrel tastings, guided cellar and vineyard tours, amazing wine and food pairings combined with great food offerings, live music and special entertainment for kids.





This year’s celebration has taken on a new format and visitors can decide if they prefer to spend the entire day relaxing at one venue, if they want to explore a specific section of the Paarl Wine Route or if they want to dash to as many wineries as possible. Tailor-make your own itinerary and enjoy a spectacular day in the heart of the winelands.





Participating wineries include Boland Cellar, Domaine Brahms, Mellasat Vineyards, Nederburg, Perdeberg Winery, Rhebokskloof Wine Estate, Simonsvlei, Vendome and Windmeul Cellar.



