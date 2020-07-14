Fancy a gin made by royalty? Yes please

Queen Elizabeth II is selling her own brand of botanical dry gin. The official Buckingham Palace product is made of ingredients handpicked from the British monarch's gardens at her world famous London residence. The tipple is made up of one part gin and two parts fortified wife, and is best served with ice and a slice of lemon, which is believed to be how the 94-year-old royal - who celebrated her birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus lockdown in June - likes to enjoy her gin just before lunch. The liquor is made up of 12 botanicals in total, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves, and is described as "the perfect summer thirst-quencher". The product description reads: "The recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon."

The gin is available for £40 (about R850) online and the profits from every bottle sold will go to The Royal Collection Trust, a charity and department of the Royal Household.

It's also set to be served at all future Buckingham Palace events.

The Queen's former chef Darren McGrady previously spilled on which alcoholic beverages the Queen enjoys.

He said: "She likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink."

Meanwhile, Her Majesty's former butler Grant Harold previously debunked a myth that members of the royal family drink cups of tea with their pinky finger in the air.

He said in 2018: "I am sure the Queen enjoys her Assam or her Earl Grey the traditional way, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup. She will also use a strainer. It is also a myth that members of Royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once.”