Feeling thirsty? Here are 3 classy mocktails to try this festive season

Whether you are choosing to skip spirits due to age, health, or personal reasons, there is no sense in missing out on flavourful drinks. There's a wealth of non-alcoholic cocktails, whether traditional or modern, to satisfy any occasion or festive mood. The Ice-O-Lation

Ingredients 1 cup fresh orange juice 1 tsp lemon or lime juice

1 cup sprite club soda or ginger ale Sugar (optional) Mint leaves

Ice cubes Salt to taste Method

Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture in the glass till half full. Add sprite or soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt. Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange. Recipe from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Rock shandy Ingredients ½ can soda water

½ can lemonade 4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge

Method Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge and serve. Lemon, lime, and bitters

Ingredients 6 - 8 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters 30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

22ml lime cordial 22ml sugar syrup Sprite

Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge Method Add Angostura aromatic bitters, then ice.

Add lemon juice, lime cordial, and sugar syrup. Top up with Sprite. Garnish by squeezing the lemon or lime wedge into the drink.

Serve. Non-alcoholic Aperol spritz Ingredients

700 ml of Aperol 4g of malic acid 100 ml of water

Rhubarb soda Ice cubes Method

Add the Aperol to a pan and reduce over low heat until it has a syrupy consistency – this will remove the alcohol from the liquid. Remove from the heat and allow to cool before returning to a clean bottle​. Dissolve the malic acid in the water and stir thoroughly.

Add to a dripper bottle. To assemble the mocktail, add 15ml of the reduced Aperol to a glass with ice. Add three drops of the malic acid solution and top with the rhubarb soda.