Gordon Ramsay takes his culinary journey to the next level, launches own gin

While Gordon Ramsay is best known as a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and tough-talking, foul-tempered host of shows like "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," and "Kitchen Nightmares," now Ramsay is adding to his broad portfolio of culinary work with a new liquor brand. This is his first step into the UK spirits market.

Ramsay has partnered with microbrewery and distillery Eden Mill to unveil his first gin as part of a new range, Six Rivers. The new spirit is said to be inspired by the “unique flavours of Fife” in Scotland. The British chef’s first release of his Six Rivers gin series will be Six Rivers: Eden Gin, which is named after the River Eden which flows past the Eden Mill distillery near St Andrews, Scotland. According to The Spirits Business, the launch of Six Rivers: Eden Gin is Ramsay's attempt to prove himself a formidable culinary figure, not just in the kitchen, but in the beverage world as well. "The team at Eden Mill have an innovative approach to the art of distilling, it has been a joy to work with them and I really respect their passion for their craft," Ramsay said of his choice to work with the Scottish distiller.

With a flavour profile that takes inspiration from the "unique flavours of Fife" - a historic peninsula in eastern Scotland - his gin is made with Scottish seaweed, native botanicals, and honeyberry (a Scottish super berry), according to The Spirits Business. It is reported that a limited small batch of the first release, Six Rivers: Eden Gin, will be available from selected retailers from October, with a recommended retail price of £29 (R580). Ramsay might be new in the world of spirits, but he is not in the beverage industry.