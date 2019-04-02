sales of all fizzy wines – including champagne, cava and English varieties – dropped by 3 million bottles last year. Pic: File

IT’S become a staple at Christmas, birthdays and even brunch.

After years of record-breaking sales, it seems that sparkling wine has lost its sparkle.

Drinks experts have claimed the UK has passed ‘peak prosecco’ after sales of all fizzy wines – including champagne, cava and English varieties – dropped by 3 million bottles last year.

A study of data by accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young reveals the first dip in sparkling wine sales in five years – following the phenomenal rise in popularity of prosecco as the party drink of choice over the past decade.

After years of growing popularity for sparkling wine, the prosecco phase has passed. Prosecco very quickly went from chilled bottles in expensive bars to T-shirts across the country. For a drink that trades on its luxury, being available can damage its image.

The so-called ‘ginaissance’ could also explain the fall in sales, as consumers turn away from fizz to the latest trendy tipple. The Wine and Spirit Trade Association last week revealed a ‘staggering’ £2.1billion (R39 billion) worth of gin was sold in the UK in 2018.

