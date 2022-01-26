Have you heard? Bottled water is the newest luxury product

After wine, and cars, premium water is the next luxury good. Water is a mixture of life because one cannot survive without this precious product.

Fresh drinking water is a necessity and delight as it quenches our thirst like no other. There is a misconception that all water tastes the same. No, it is not true as you can easily detect the difference in taste and quality. It was one of the cheapest drinks available but with time the option of bottled water has gained prominence and monetary value.

Not all bottled water can be bought with a R20 bill. In some cases, water is sourced from a specific area in the world, which allows for a huge mark-up. Interestingly, however, there are many people who choose to buy these luxurious brands of water - mostly ballers and collectors.

How can water become luxury water? Such water is not only distinguished by taste and colour, but also by the bottle in which it is stored. Luxury water brands even have their own connoisseurs called water sommeliers, people knowledgeable about the various filtering processes and best combinations to pair certain kinds of water with specific meals and dishes.

They can turn something like tap water into an unforgettable drinking experience, or so they say. Why are luxury water brands releasing these special and most expensive bottles of water? So that their name will always be associated with it. Some have decorated the bottle of water with gold, platinum, or precious and semi-precious stones, while others have decided some other means to gain the exclusive and expensive tag. Special attention has been given to the packaging to increase its worth in the eyes of connoisseurs.

Curious to know what some of these expensive bottled water brands are? We take a look at some of them. Mountain Falls premium glass bottle. Picture: Supplied Mountain Falls premium glass bottle Bottled at a rare and ancient source nestled in the Western Cape’s Kleinrivier Mountain Range, Mountain Falls water gets its pure taste from the mineral-rich composition of the land – unique to only a handful of locations around the world. The water takes thousands of years to bubble up through layers of rock which act as a natural filter before it’s tapped in underground aquifers.

The natural beauty of the area and the purity of the water source have made the producers ultra-conscious of their responsibility to preserve the planet by leaving a zero PET footprint. They care about every detail, from the quality of their premium mineral water to the forward-thinking design of the bottle in which it’s housed. Crafted to elevate your hydration experience, the uniquely shaped bottle is made from reusable and planet-friendly PET. And it looks pretty good too.

Lofoten Arctic water. Picture: Supplied Lofoten Arctic water Lofoten Arctic water is a premium brand of bottled water from nature's paradise, the Lofoten Islands in the north of Norway, located north of the Arctic Circle between the 68th and 69th parallels. According to their website, Lofoten Arctic water is a unique product of this landscape, with no need for filtering or distillation.

The goal of the Lofoten Arctic water team is to bring the experience of fresh, unpolluted water to consumers worldwide. The Lofoten water source is located in the majestic mountains, and the source is renewed by glacial melt and snow all year from the surrounding mountains, and the pure rain during summer. Perlage. Picture: Supplied Perlage

Perlage is natural mineral water bottled at the source in the Nałęczów Spa area. For more than 250 years the region has been famous for its specific microclimate and sanatorium complex which specialises in curing cardiovascular problems and hypertension. Thanks to its mineralisation and low sodium level, Perlage is recommended for people with health issues such as heart and blood pressure disorders. Perlage is bottled using specially created technology of saturating natural mineral water with carbon dioxide of natural origin.

The Perlage premium water brand is owned by a responsible producer who cares about the highest health quality of the natural products and their packaging. The deep blue colour of the bottle has been designed particularly for Perlage. The bottle has a wide range of fans who love it for its design and extraordinary colour.

Nevas water. Picture: Bos Food Nevas water Nevas water is a premium table water cuvée, which is obtained from two artesian sources. Bottled in a noble, bulbous bottle in deep black colour, the water impresses with a unique, unprecedented design in this segment.