Healthy drinks options for the festive holidays

The holidays are meant for celebrating, and we often associate poor diet choices with decadent desserts and appetizers that typically make their appearance. As much as we look forward to the holiday season’s delicious treat and drinks, there are those extra calories to consider. Thankfully, there are healthier alternatives. We have pulled together a few options to try. Fruit-infused water Infusing water with fresh fruits or herbs is nutritious and can help increase the intake of vitamins and minerals. Making it can be a fun exercise for the family. Try a variety of fruits, individually or mixed such as cucumber and lemon, strawberries and basil, lemon and orange, kiwi or watermelon. Cape Kingdom Detox Tea

Turn your iced tea into a healthy drink with Cape Kingdom Detox tea. Hot summer days are here, making this a great tasting and chilled drink. The health benefits include helping your body flush out toxins. It also acts as a natural anti-inflammatory remedy for aches and pains, and keeps your digestive system in good form. It is packed with rich antioxidants and bioflavonoids to maintain general good health.

Smoothies

Blending fruits and vegetables into a smoothie is a great way to ensure nutritious, whole foods form part of your diet. Blend the ingredients with unsweetened plant-based milk such as coconut, almond or rice milk and include cocoa powder, avocado, banana or flax seeds.

Non-alcoholic bubbly

Try the Woolworths range of bubblies. They are made using local Muscat grape berries early in the season to ensure lower sugar levels, or Van Loveren Papillon – the blush is a rosé and has a taste of fruity, fresh berries and is produced from red Muscadel grapes. The sparkling white is made from white Muscadel grapes.

Fruity tea soda

You can make a pot of hot tea, herbal tea, or fruity tisane before you go to bed at night so that it’s ready for fizzing up in the morning. You can also get cold tea infusions. You might also be interested in trying Kombucha. It’s a fermented and naturally carbonated drink that can also be diluted with water.

Fruit juice

Many people are surprised that juice, hailed to be healthy and containing “no added sugar” and (the added) benefit of vitamins, is often sweeter than soft drinks. While having three teaspoons of sugar in an apple is fine, it takes to to three apples to make a full glass of juice and no fibre to hold back your appetite. You do the maths.