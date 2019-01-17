Iced Vanilla Coffee. Picture from Facebook (Nespresso)

Iced coffee is one of the best drinks to indulge on during the warm summer months and Nespresso South Africa shares some tips on how to make the perfect iced coffee.

Choose the right coffee

As this is such a simple way to enjoy coffee, the quality of the coffee is paramount. To help you create your perfect summer experience on the rocks, Nespresso is launching two limited edition sicilian-inspired coffees, specially designed to be enjoyed over ice: Ispirazione Salentina and Ispirazione Shakerato. After all, no one does coffee quite like the Italians.

Brew coffee directly over ice

Brewing hot coffee over ice is said to preserve the delicate flavours of the coffee. Iced pour-over tends to be lighter, more delicate, more nuanced and really amplifies the taste experience. By brewing over ice, you can either make a big pitcher for friends, or a single glass for yourself when you need a caffeine kick.

Get creative with ice cubes

Remember, ice is an ingredient, too. Add a little pizazz to your iced coffee by making special iced cubes: create a simple syrup; freeze a few fresh herbs such as lavender, basil or mint in water; or create sweetened condensed milk or melted chocolate cubes for a sweet treat.

Add a twist

Believe it or not, citrus and coffee make a great match. It gently bumps up the natural acidity in coffee. Pour your espresso over a couple slices of lime and some ice and you’ve got yourself a Guillermo. You can also spice up your coffee with a cinnamon stick or a dash of nutmeg.

Shaken, not stirred

Surprise your friends with a bit of flair by shaking your brew up in a shaker. In conjunction with limited edition iced coffees, Nespresso has released the View Shaker Mini Kit, which includes a view recipe glass and silicon lid and enables you to shake and mix the ingredients like a barista.

For more info visit www.buynespresso.com



