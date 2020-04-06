How to host your own virtual wine tasting session at home

Since last-month, South Africa has been in lockdown. During this period, people have quickly found new ways to use social networks and apps to share information, offer practical and moral support, and create entertainment at home for themselves.

If you are a wine lover, craving a wine tasting session and don’t have time to get away since the country is on lockdown, you should consider hosting your own right from your home.

According to the Know Wines founder, Jolene Unland, below is how you can go about hosting your own wine tasting.

During this time of social distancing, an online wine tasting party is a great way to connect with friends and family who enjoy wine as much as you. Picture: Supplied

First, contact your friends to set up a time that works for everyone. Four to ten friends is an ideal number. With more than ten, the screen gets a little crowded and socializing becomes trickier.

Agree to a platform that works for all of your friends (such as Facetime or Zoom).