How to host your own virtual wine tasting session at home
Since last-month, South Africa has been in lockdown. During this period, people have quickly found new ways to use social networks and apps to share information, offer practical and moral support, and create entertainment at home for themselves.
If you are a wine lover, craving a wine tasting session and don’t have time to get away since the country is on lockdown, you should consider hosting your own right from your home.
According to the Know Wines founder, Jolene Unland, below is how you can go about hosting your own wine tasting.
- First, contact your friends to set up a time that works for everyone. Four to ten friends is an ideal number. With more than ten, the screen gets a little crowded and socializing becomes trickier.
- Agree to a platform that works for all of your friends (such as Facetime or Zoom).
- Select your wines and agree to order them on the same day so that everyone will have the chosen wines by the party date.
- On the day of the party: Get your tripod and smartphone device ready to go. Prepare a clean glass for tasting. Start the Facetime call or Zoom meeting. Start tasting (and chatting) with friends. Take notes if you like.
Unland adds that during this time of social distancing, an online wine tasting party is a great way to connect with friends and family who enjoy wine as much as you and that it doesn’t take much to organise such an event.
“You simply need wine, glasses, something to write on if you want to share notes, a smartphone, a tripod like the SwitchPod, and the Zoom or FaceTime app (both of which are free).