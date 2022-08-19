‘In SA we need no motivation’: Mzansi reacts to call by Japanese government urging young people to drink more alcohol

Young people turning away from alcohol is generally welcomed as a positive trend. But it is bad news both for alcohol companies, and governments that are watching profitable alcohol tax revenues dry up along with the population. While non-alcoholic beverages have gained popularity worldwide in the past two years, young people in Japan are cutting back on drinks and the country’s National Tax Agency is clearly so concerned, that it’s taking an unusual approach to try to get young Japanese adults to drink more, in an online contest dubbed Sake Viva!

According to reports, the authorities are concerned about the loss of tax receipts caused by the fact young people in Japan typically drink considerably less than their parents, and the campaign is asking twenty to thirty-nine-year-olds to share their business ideas to increase demand for alcoholic drinks including Japanese sake, shochu, whisky, beer or wine. Japan is trying to get young adults to drink more alcohol after a drop in consumption by young people.

The contest was devised after a realisation that Generation Z (people born between 1997 and the early 2010s) is drinking less alcohol which has hit taxes for adult beverages. Reports also reveal that contestants have until the end of September to put forward their ideas, and the best plans will then be developed with help from experts before the final proposals are presented in November. Reactions to the campaign naturally triggered outrage and criticism over promoting such a problematic (and potentially dangerous) trend.

Some have argued it promotes an unhealthy habit but others suggested quirky ideas to increase the sale of alcohol in the country. Here’s how South Africans reacted to the news. One user wrote: “Instead of Japan urging their youth to consume more alcohol in order to boost their economy they must just give jobs to SA youth and booze shall be drunk like it's water.”

