It’s dry but we can drink it – unlike the other flavours, Dineo Ranaka tells cider brand Savanna

It is no secret that Savanna is one of the most-loved ciders in South Africa. For the longest time, the ‘dry’ cider has been a favourite for most people. The ‘dry’ is produced from crushed apples grown in the Elgin Valley of the Western Cape, and it is described as a clear, refreshing, and dry-tasting cider.

Over the years the company introduced other versions – non-alcoholic, light, angry lemon, loco, and jean – which most consumers were not happy with, judging by social media posts and face-to-face conversations with people at party spots. Just recently, the brand launched a chilled chilli flavour which left people stunned. Posted on various social media platforms, the new edition surprised many. Some thought the brand had gone too far this time, while others commented that they could not wait to taste the new flavour.

And judging by people’s responses, many still prefer the ‘dry’ version – including television and radio personality Dineo Ranaka. Taking to Instagram this week, Ranaka pleaded with the cider brand to discontinue all other available flavours in South Africa, and other fans agreed with her. “Good day, this is a message to the Savanna company on behalf of us, the blacks, the consumers of msavovo. So you know our taste buds are used to mogodu (tripe), manqina (chicken feet), now and again you can dash with sushi, prawn, mussel and an oyster but generally, we are there with the seven colours and our taste buds are used to that thing. So now you're coming with the flavours and they are takatakaring (not mixing) in the mouth. I think you can send those flavours to Europe, China, and America, just populate and distribute them because we are evaluating sphithiphithi (chaos). Leave us with Savanna Dry,” she said.

