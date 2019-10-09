Tasting it this past weekend, I tasted sweet, citrus notes, and a great infusion of beer flavour. You can also make really great cocktails with the IPA Editiopn. I mixed mine with water and ginger ale tonic, and garnished with lemon.

As a whisky fan I liked how very different and unique the Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition was. From its notes to the packaging, it just stands out.

The Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is a new extension to the innovative Caskmates range of whiskeys finished in beer-seasoned barrels.

Jameson South Africa launched its new Jameson IPA at a Jameson Connects session that took place at the Roof Garden Bar in Port Elizabeth this past weekend.

Jameson South Africa Marketing Manager, Radley Connor said it is great to see the range growing so that more craft beer and whiskey fans in SA can experience Jameson Caskmates, as it was meant to be enjoyed, paired with a fine ale.

Conner said they know the craft beer movement is growing with a lot of experimentation, and they as a whisky brand felt that they wanted to be a part of the growth.

The Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is a new extension to the innovative Caskmates range of whiskies finished in beer-seasoned barrels. Picture: Supplied

"In any whisky that you put in anything, it extracts the flavour from the vessel that its aged in, so whether it’s in bourbon cask cherry, or beer barrels, those flavours that are in the barrel already lend itself to the whisky, and extracts all those flavours,” he said.

Conner said he hopes this sets a trend for other whiskies to follow suit because he thinks the category has become stagnant, and it has become quite stale.

“We have been overtaken by categories like gin and vodka that are a lot more exciting. Hopefully, this will be the first step to show other whisky brands that this can be done and it can be a success,” he said.

The Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition features the signature smoothness of Jameson alongside hints of light hops, fresh citrus, and floral notes.

The launch event of the new Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition was fun and exciting. Jameson Connects is a unique experience where you can enjoy the softness of the Jameson Irish Whiskey with a modest atmosphere. The experience has everything to do with music, food, and art for goers to connect.

The event was headlined by HipHop DJ, Ms Comso, and Afro-house DJ, Da Capo who got the crowd excited.