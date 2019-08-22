Genmaicha. Picture supplied

Tea is the most commonly drunk beverage in Japan and is an integral part of Japanese cuisine and the central element of the tea ceremony. Also called the Way of Tea, this cultural activity involves the ceremonial preparation and presentation of matcha, powdered green tea. Several types of tea leaves are widely accessible and are consumed at any point of the day. Green tea is the most common type of tea, and when someone mentions "tea" (ocha, in Japanese) without specifying the type, it is green tea to which is referred. Among the most well-known places for tea cultivation are Shizuoka, Kagoshima and Uji.

Like cherry blossoms and ramps, the Japanese tea’s ephemeral release ignites a passion among those who anticipate tea season's arrival. The tea has a fresh, herbaceous aroma and buttery texture that makes its characteristics stand out from popular Sencha, delicate Gyokuro and other green teas. So here’s the mind-bending part for tea lovers: They’re all made from the same plant, camellia sinensis. That includes matcha, the green tea powder now spreading through American homes and cafés like antioxidant magic dust.

Lucky for us, there are few people in the world more qualified to explain what makes these teas so different and compelling than Miyako Watanabe, tea master at Nigiro Tea Merchants in Cape Town. She explained how the leaves of one plant can yield such diversity. Here are your Japanese green tea crib notes.

Shincha

"New tea", Shincha is first flush Sencha, meaning it’s made with the very first leaves of the camellia sinensis plants grown in full sunlight. “They’re picked in spring, flash steamed (like all Japanese green teas) to preserve the lush green colour, taste and nutrients, then twisted and dried before hitting the market,” says Watanabe. The tea has a refreshing astringency that comes from tannins.

Sencha

Japan’s most consumed green tea, Sencha grows in full sunlight (hello, vitamin C) and is an ideal everyday tea with a bright, vegetal flavour. According to Watanabe, “The highest grades are made with young leaves that are steamed, twisted and dried as above”.

Gyokuro

This more expensive green tea is smoother and more umami-rich with a delicate sweetness. “The rounded taste comes from the fact that growers shade the plants before picking the leaves. There’s some science behind it: Less photosynthesis results in more of the flavour-creating amino acid L-Theanine, but the main thing to know is that it’s super elegant and better for savoring on a weekend than chugging on the subway,” says Watanabe. Also delicious chilled.

Matcha

Matcha is also made from shaded leaves, but the stems are removed and steamed, then the dried leaves are stone ground to a fine powder. “The antioxidants are higher in matcha because you literally drink the entire leaf when you whisk matcha into hot water,'' Watanabe. The bright colour and concentrated flavour make it great for cooking, as well as Westernized drinks like green tea shakes.

Bancha

“Like a mature Sencha, Bancha is a later-season, full-sun crop that yields larger leaves,'' says Watanabe. Considered lower grade, it’s still especially good (and great with food) when transformed into the following two styles.

Hojicha

This is a form of roasted Bancha, yielding a smoky, delicious nose and rich amber color.

Genmaicha

“Take Bancha and roast with rice,” says Watanabe. The flavour is smoky and sweet. And it is especially good iced.