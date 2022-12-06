Justin Bieber launches water brand at Fifa World Cup

The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with premium alkaline water company Generosity to provide refreshments to those attending football games in the Middle East country via refillable fountains in an effort to “protect the people”.

He said: “I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable.”

Generosity’s goal “is to not only provide consumers with the best water for their body, but also to reduce the use of single-serve plastics with their refillable water fountains. By simply connecting to any local water source, Generosity can process and dispense its premium alkaline water through these micro-hydration infrastructures.”

The “Peaches” hitmaker is said to have visited Qatar and met Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the sister of the country’s emir, ahead of launching the brand.

Sheikha said: “Having participated in beach clean-up efforts in Qatar for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the effect of pollution on our natural environment. Through initiatives such as those undertaken by Generosity and the Supreme Committee, and projects such as the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Art water bottles, which bring together the global artistic community to advocate for a more sustainable future, we are all encouraged to play our part during the World Cup and beyond.”