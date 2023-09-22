Know your ales from your lagers? Here’s what you need to know about different types of beer

There’s nothing quite like chilling with a cold beer while you have the braai going. Most beer drinkers have their favourite types of beers and rarely venture too far away from what they know.

If you love beer and are keen to try something new, here’s a list of different types you should try. There’s a wide variety of beers to choose from. Picture: Unsplash Daniel Lee

Lager Lagers are one of the most popular styles of beer, known for their crisp and clean taste. They are brewed using bottom-fermenting yeast strains at cooler temperatures, resulting in a smoother and lighter flavour profile.

Ale Ales are brewed using a top-fermenting yeast strain, which ferments at warmer temperatures than lager yeast. This fermentation process results in a beer that is often richer and more flavourful compared to lagers.

Common flavours found in ales include fruity notes such as citrus, tropical fruits, and berries, as well as malty sweetness and sometimes hints of caramel or toffee. Stout Stout beer is dark, rich and full-bodied known for its roasted malt flavours and creamy texture.

It is characterised by its dark brown to black colour, often accompanied by a thick tan head. The flavours and aromas of a stout typically include roasted coffee, chocolate and caramel. Stout is dark brown to black in colour. Picture: Unsplash Elevate

Wheat beer Wheat beers, as the name suggests, are brewed primarily with wheat malt, giving them a distinctively light and refreshing character. These beers appear hazy in the glass and often possess notes of citrus, banana, and clove, making them perfect companions for warm summer days.