More and more celebrities are launching their own liquor brands.

From rappers, television personalities, sports stars to fashion designers, people have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them.

Last year, Thabo Molefe aka T-Bo Touch, launched 48 Gin that celebrates “African Excellence”.

Actor Ryan Reynolds launched Aviation gin that combines a wide botanical medley of flavours. Singer, Joao da Fonseco aka J’Something also launched Jin Gin as he wanted to create a high-quality gin that had something new and interesting to offer the market - not just another celebrity gin.

Bonang Matheba came through with her champagne brand - House of Bonang which is a luxury beverage brand of Méthode Cap Classique of her two signature beverages which are Brut and Brut Rosé.

Joining the queue of celebrities is now Mandla Maphumulo who is popularly known as Mampintsha who recently took to Instagram to announce that he will be launching his new gin called “Original Shandis Gin”.

In one of his Instagram posts about his new venture, Maphumulo said, “Ngizovula Amathuba Emsebenzi Bhodlela. Mark my Words #ORiginalShandisGin by #Mapintsha. Ithi Pe. One Week left b4 Isuke. I hope Ngizoyithola I Support. Kulaba Engihlala Ngihleka nabo”, loosely translated, “I will create job opportunities with this bottle. I hope I will get support from the people that I always laugh with."

The gin is said to be an African vibe that will be available in black current flavour with 45% alcohol by volume.