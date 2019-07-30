If you are one of those people who loves to have an occasional drink but does not want to waste a pricey bottle of liquor, then a unique wine decanter set may be for you. Picture: Instagram

Storing wine can be a hassle for some people, especially once the bottle is open. Even with so many options to save a bottle, wine just never seems to taste right after too many days just sitting on the counter top. While it's a hot topic in the world of wine, decanters are said to serve two purposes, the first being to separate any sediments that have formed over time or were missed during the filtration process of the wine making. The second function is to aerate the wine, or let the wine breathe.

The oxidation that occurs when the wine is allowed to breathe is said to release more aromatic compounds and give the wine a better taste.

Here are 10 modern decanters that certainly improve the look of your wine.

1. The bottom of this wine decanter has a point that prevents it from being able to stand on the table unless it’s perched on its brass base. This design is intended to keep people passing the decanter around the table until the contents are gone.

2. Pour your bottle of wine into this glass and brass decanter that features a filter for catching sediments and a wood base to catch any drips.

3. Keep your bottle of wine looking fine in this beautiful curved glass decanter.

4. A number of small holes in the side of this decanter creates a unique pouring experience and helps to aerate the wine even more when it’s being poured.

5. This fine crystal decanter is both functional and sculptural and would make a gorgeous art piece when not filled with wine.

6. A red stripe runs down the center of this crystal decanter emphasizing its serpent-like form.

7. The spiral funnel of this aerator/decanter combo adds more oxygen to the wine as it flows into the wide base of the decanter.

8. This simple decanter is just the right size for a small gathering of those who prefer their wine on the slightly more oxidized side.

9. The curves on the sides of this decanter naturally swirl the wine around as it flows down the sides, helping to aerate and oxygenate the wine.

10. This hand blown glass wine decanter was designed to resemble the look of blood vessels and root systems. The unique design perfectly fits a bottle of wine.







