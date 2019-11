Like your gin? Try these 4 cocktail recipes









Roku Gin, the latest Japanese gin to hit South African shores. Picture: Supplied Roku Gin, the latest Japanese gin to hit South African shores, attributes their subtle, yet complex flavour profile to the seasons and harvesting their botanicals at the precise timing in which they blossom and bloom. Below are five refreshing cocktail recipes to enjoy this summer. G&Ts with a twist Roku: 30ml

Tonic: 120ml

Ginger sticks

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

Roku Sonic

Roku: 30ml

Tonic water: 60ml

Soda water: 60ml

Lime garnish

Add ice to a highball glass and stir to chill glass. Add Roku and stir to chill the gin. Top with tonic.

Savory Roku Negroni

Roku: 30ml

Umeshu: 15ml

Campari: 15ml

Orange twist

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Roku Sour

Roku: 60ml

Match tea: 5g

Egg white: 1

Yuzu juice: 10ml

Lemon juice: 10ml

Simple syrup: 10ml

Add egg whites to shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku, simple syrup and Match tea and shake. Top with some lemon juice and strain into chilled martini glass.

Prepped with precision, the brand’s perfect serve Japanese gin & tonic is created with ice and slices of fresh ginger - six, representing the traditional, seasonal botanicals that help shape the brand’s unique flavour profile - to balance the Yuzu top notes, mixed with a good quality tonic. The serving ritual and recipe is conveniently outlined on the back of the Roku Gin festive pack for ease of celebrating.

The Roku festive packs are offered at a recommended retail price of R299 in major retailers nationally; including Makro, Pick n Pay, Checkers, and selected TOPS at Spar.