Master distiller creates single malt Scotch whisky inspired by the joy of cake

Inspired by favourite memories of baking, birthdays and more, Glenmorangie’s multiple award-winning Director of Whisky Creation, Dr Bill Lumsden, found himself musing over how those joyful memories could be encapsulated in a single malt whisky.

He experimented by finishing Glenmorangie in Tokaji dessert wine casks. Skilfully layering their sweet, honeyed notes with Glenmorangie’s smooth, fruity character, Dr Bill created Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake.

So delicious is this limited edition whisky’s flavours of honey, white chocolate and fruit, that award-winning New York based pastry chef extraordinaire Dominique Ansel dreamt up a cake and cocktail pairing – a “CakeTail” menu – in its honour.

Dr Bill said: “Like so many of us, some of my favourite memories come from cake, whether it be helping my granny in her kitchen, or the pineapple birthday cake my daughter surprised me with one year.

“By finishing whisky in Tokaji wine casks, I’ve captured the joy of those indulgent cake moments in Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake.