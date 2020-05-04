Maybe it's time you tried these alcohol-free beverages

Since the government banned the sale of alcohol, people have been either brewing their own booze or going the illegal route, by buying alcohol on the black market.

It's so rampant, that people are getting scammed, like this one Twitter user who shared how he thought he was buying gin and it turns out it was vinegar. To be honest, we are starting to feel bad for the people who have run out of alcohol during the lockdown.

They sold me vinegar in a Gordons bottle for R450 and I can't report them.





Of course we laughed about this, but also felt. Being scammed is not cool, even if you were doing something illegal. Academy Award winning actress, Mo'Nique said it best: "See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite!"





But there IS solution to this, you guys and we have written about it so many times.





It's time to get into alcohol-free beverages. Hear us out.





There was a time when people who choose to not consume alcohol were thought to be boring and stuck-up. That they thought they were better than everybody else and then coerced to have a drink just so they don't make everyone wary of them.

But in recent years we have seen more people choosing to cut down on alcoholic beverages, rather having virgin alternatives of their beverage beverages, or juice.

The beverages industry has also responded to the trend and there are now more companies producing alcohol-free variants of their popular beverages. From gin, ciders and beer, to sparkling wine, whisky and vodka, there are now options for to go for booze-free options.

They may taste like the real thing, but they don't have the alcohol.





We have also reported how alcohol-free beverages will be one of the major food and beverages trends this year.





Trend reports state: "As consumers become more aware of what they put into their bodies, there is a greater need for high-quality, low alcohol by volume (ABV) and alcohol-free products."





We have already seen a rise in non-alcoholic products on shelves, as well as low-calorie spritzers and mixes. You can expect this healthy trend to grow.

Last year South Africa launched an alcohol-free drinking festival to celebrate sobriety.





Even Bonang Matheba, who has been asked by many of her fans to do a no-alcohol version of her poplar MCC, House of BNG, has seen how important this is and is apparently working on it.





Bonang Matheba has seen how important this is and is apparently working on it.





So here are out top no-alcohol picks for you to try





BUBBLY









Zari Sparkling Grape comes in Noble Ruby Red and Royale Gold White.





Woolworths range of bubblies. They are made using local Muscat grape berries early in the season to ensure lower sugar levels.





Van Loveren Papillon. The blush is a rosé and has a taste of fruity, fresh berries and is produced from red Muscadel grapes. The sparkling white is made from white Muscadel grapes.









SPIRITS





The Duchess Gin & Tonic- the first alcohol free gin & tonic in the world. The beverage is made using re-distilled juniper berries, and has the distinct gin and tonic taste, complimented by aromatic layers of locally produced botanicals.





Seedlips Gin- There are two spirits in the range, the Spice 94 and the Garden 108. Spice 94, is a complex blend of aromatic, Jamaican allspice, berry and cardamon distillates with two barks and a bright citrus finish.





Martini 0.0% Dolce- it keeps the flavour of a spumante, but with zero alcohol.





BEER & CIDERS









Castle Free is a well-balanced lager without sweetness, balanced with bitterness and astringency to make it a thirst quenching beer.





Little Wolf Virgin Cider, a zero alcohol, crisp and refreshing cider. Comes with a great aroma thanks to fresh fruit and hops.



