Mihlali Ndamase announced as the face of Ciao Malfy

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase has been announced as the new face of Ciao Malfy. She comes after Kefilwe Mabote, K Naomi and Tshego Manche, the previous local ambassadors of the brand.

“The welcoming of premium influencer, Mihlali Ndamase could not have come at a better time. The fresh-faced and versatile Ndamase is the perfect fit and exact muse South Africans want to follow as we enjoy living La Dolce Vita. “What better way to welcome the newest addition to the Malfy, La Famiglia than to toast our favourite flavoured gin. Ndamase is no stranger to La Dolce Vita as she epitomises luxurious style and elegance,” says Mapula Hadebe, the brand manager. Although she is more into fashion and beauty, Ndamase has worked with other beverage brands like Nespresso and Coca Cola.