Friday, October 4 is National Vodka Day.

This day is simply to celebrate the spirit which is made by distilling fermented cereal grains, and is the second most consumed beverage in the world.

In celebration of Vodka Day we take a look at things we probably did not know about vodka.

Today is the perfect day to raise your glasses to one of the world's favourite alcoholic drinks. Pexels

The term “vodka” is a lot like the term “whisky”.

“Vodka” comes from the Slavic word for water, vodka.

Vodka can be made practically anywhere, but it was born in Eastern Europe.

It’s disputed whether vodka was first produced in Russia or Poland – there’s talk of vodka being produced in Russia in the 9th century, and in Poland in the 8th century, but these were both likely crude precursors.

Vodka was used medicinally and it still can be.

Like many alcoholic beverages - and like distilling itself - vodka has some claim to medical applications (it was sold as a possible cure for anything from infertility to the plague; that’s a wonder drug).

Here's a recipe to toast the day

Little Bit of Bittah

Ingredients

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 ½ parts Grapefruit juice

½ part Grenadine

½ part Campari



Method

Shake and strain into iced rocks glass. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.